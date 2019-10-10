The St. Louis Cardinals will hold pregame pep rallies at Ballpark Village before Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS against the Washington Nationals.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Whether you loved or cringed at Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt’s passionate, and expletive-filled, post-game speech in Atlanta, you can now buy a shirt featuring one of his phrases.
Arch Apparel has shirts and hoodies featuring Shildt’s “No one (beep) with us. Ever. - Saint Louis” phrase.
Budweiser is giving away 13 free tickets to an NLCS game in St. Louis after Wednesday’s 13-run Cardinals win.
The video of Shildt’s fiery speech was live streamed by Cardinal outfield Randy Arozarena on Instagram, who might be in a teeny bit of trouble (unconfirmed).
Arozarena apologized on Instagram for posting the video saying it was a private moment that he mistakenly shared.
View this post on Instagram
Quiero disculparme con mis compañeros, manager, la Organización de los Cardenales y con los fanáticos del béisbol por el vídeo que publiqué esta noche después de la victoria de nuestro equipo en Atlanta. Este era un momento que debió ser privado con mi equipo y cometí un error de novato compartiéndolo en mi cuenta de redes sociales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.