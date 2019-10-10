Arch Apparel Shildt shirt

Arch Apparel has shirts and hoodies featuring Schildt’s “No one (beep) with us. Ever. - Saint Louis” phrase.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Whether you loved or cringed at Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt’s passionate, and expletive-filled, post-game speech in Atlanta, you can now buy a shirt featuring one of his phrases.

The video of Shildt’s fiery speech was live streamed by Cardinal outfield Randy Arozarena on Instagram, who might be in a teeny bit of trouble (unconfirmed).

Arozarena apologized on Instagram for posting the video saying it was a private moment that he mistakenly shared.

