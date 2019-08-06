ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You and nine of your closest friends could hangout with Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo and the Stanley Cup later this month.
The Blues are holding a raffle to raise money for local families and children battling life-threatening illnesses.
To enter to win, click here or text BLUES to 52182. Raffle tickets are $1 each and will be available until Aug. 16 at 4 p.m.
The raffle’s winner and their friends will get a meet-and-greet for 20 minutes with Pietrangelo and the Stanley Cup on Aug. 24 in downtown St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.