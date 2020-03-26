ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local YMCAs are offering emergency child care for healthcare workers and emergency responders as they help in the fight against COVID-19.
The Gateway Region YMCA is offering the service at 11 area locations.
Parents can drop off children as young as six weeks to as old as 12 years old.
Childcare is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Here is a list of all locations offering services:
EMERGENCY SCHOOLS OUT
AGES: 5-12 years
HOURS OF OPERATION: 6:30 am - 6 pm
COST: $30 per day; Lunch and snack included
ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL LOCATIONS
Chesterfield Family YMCA...................636.532.3100
Collinsville, Maryville, Troy YMCA.......618.346.5600
Emerson Family YMCA.........................314.521.1822
O’Fallon, MO Family YMCA..................636.379.0092
South County Family YMCA.................314.849.9622
Tri-City YMCA......................................618.876.7200
FIRST RESPONDERS AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL PERSONNEL LOCATIONS
Carondelet Park Rec Complex.............314.768.9622
Four Rivers Family YMCA.....................636.239.5704
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
AGES: Begins at 6 weeks (most locations). Contact the
branch for their specific age range.
HOURS OF OPERATION: 6:30 am - 6 pm
COST: $40 per day; Breakfast, lunch, and snack included
REGISTRATION
Registration forms can be obtained in-person at the
Early Childhood Education Center.
ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL LOCATIONS
Chesterfield Family YMCA...................636.532.3100
Edward Jones Family YMCA.................314.439.9622
Mid-County YMCA - Minier Center.....314.962.9450
Tri-City YMCA......................................618.876.7200
FIRST RESPONDERS AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL PERSONNEL LOCATION
Bayer YMCA.........................................314.367.4646
