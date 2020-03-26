Local YMCAs are offering emergency child care for healthcare workers and emergency responders as they help in the fight against COVID-19. The Gateway Region YMCA is offering the service at 11 area locations.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local YMCAs are offering emergency child care for healthcare workers and emergency responders as they help in the fight against COVID-19.

The Gateway Region YMCA is offering the service at 11 area locations.

Parents can drop off children as young as six weeks to as old as 12 years old.

Childcare is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here is a list of all locations offering services:

EMERGENCY SCHOOLS OUT

AGES: 5-12 years

HOURS OF OPERATION: 6:30 am - 6 pm

COST: $30 per day; Lunch and snack included

ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL LOCATIONS

Chesterfield Family YMCA...................636.532.3100

Collinsville, Maryville, Troy YMCA.......618.346.5600

Emerson Family YMCA.........................314.521.1822

O’Fallon, MO Family YMCA..................636.379.0092

South County Family YMCA.................314.849.9622

Tri-City YMCA......................................618.876.7200

FIRST RESPONDERS AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL PERSONNEL LOCATIONS

Carondelet Park Rec Complex.............314.768.9622

Four Rivers Family YMCA.....................636.239.5704

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

AGES: Begins at 6 weeks (most locations). Contact the

branch for their specific age range.

HOURS OF OPERATION: 6:30 am - 6 pm

COST: $40 per day; Breakfast, lunch, and snack included

REGISTRATION

Registration forms can be obtained in-person at the

Early Childhood Education Center.

ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL LOCATIONS

Chesterfield Family YMCA...................636.532.3100

Edward Jones Family YMCA.................314.439.9622

Mid-County YMCA - Minier Center.....314.962.9450

Tri-City YMCA......................................618.876.7200

FIRST RESPONDERS AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL PERSONNEL LOCATION

Bayer YMCA.........................................314.367.4646

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.