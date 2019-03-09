ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Cats, Wicked and others are coming to the St. Louis Fabulous Fox for its 2019-2020 U.S. Bank Broadway series.
The Fox Theatre announced its 2019-2020 season on Saturday. The series is headlined by Dear Evan Hansen. The season opens with four Tony Awards winner Hello, Dolly.
Hamilton returns to close out the season Summer of 2020.
Here's the list of shows for the 2019-2020 season:
Hello, Dolly! - October 1-13, 2019
Dear Evan Hansen - October 22 - November 3, 2019
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - January 15-26, 2020
The Band's Visit - February 25 - March 8, 2020
Roald Dahl's Charlie And the Chocolate Factory - March 17-29, 2020
Cats - April 7-19, 2020
Hamilton - May 5 - June 7, 2020
Season ticket packages go on sale on May 8 at 10 a.m.
For more information, call the Fox Subscription office at 314-535-1700.
