ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The sea and spirits restaurant by the owners of Retreat Gastropub in partnership with celebrity chef Richard Blaise opens Monday September 17 in the Central West End.
Yellowbelly offers a seafood-focused menu with tiki-inspired drinks. There are items like a whole fish and fried crab fritters but then more subtle seafood items like the inclusion of uni in the Hawaiian Macaruni salad and sea biscuits with uni butter.
The menu will also include thinks like a double cheeseburger for those non-seafood fans.
Richard Blaise of Top Chef fame helped create the menu but the day to day operations will be overseen by executive chef Jason Gethin alongside sous chef Kate Wagoner.
The 3,000-square foot space in the Citizen Park building at Euclid and Lindell is a bright, open space with murals by St. Louis born artist Noah MacMillian.
The restaurant will officially open to the public next week starting off with just dinner hours. They will be open seven days aweek 4pm-11pm. Eventually they plan to serve lunch and brunch.
