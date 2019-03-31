MILWAUKEE—In a perfect world, the ninth-inning chopper by Lorenzo Cain that grazed the glove in Jordan Hicks’ outstretched hand might have best been reserved for a Gold Glove finalist to handle at second base. Instead, Hicks came up just short, and the ball was redirected into no-man’s land, putting the Cardinals in a world of trouble—two on, nobody out, the reigning league MVP at the plate.
“That’s the plan, but it is what it is,” Kolten Wong said of the play near the end of Sunday’s game that forced the Cardinals into the unenviable position of having to throw strikes to Christian Yelich. “I mean, things like that happen. Just part of the game… (Hicks) is just reacting. If he catches that ball, he definitely has (Ben) Gamel kind of caught up at second base. If he catches it, it’s a totally different situation.”
Following a lead-off double by Gamel to represent the tying run in a 4-3 game, the sequence on Cain’s batted ball was a pivotal moment in a game—and a series—that was chock full of them. The Cardinals let ultimately let the lead slip away Sunday, falling 5-4 to the Brewers on a two-run, walk-off double by Yelich.
“Yeah, absolutely.” Wong said when asked whether he’d have made the play had Hicks let the Cain ball go by him. “That’s just how it goes, though. Baseball is a matter of inches. If he catches it with a couple of inches, we’ve got Gamel caught up. It’s just one of those things you’ve got to push under the rug and keep going.”
That final sentence from Wong might as well have come from Aristotle, given the nature of the wisdom those words should carry for this St. Louis team following a disappointing outcome to the opening series of the season. In dropping three games out of four to the defending NL Central champion Brewers, the Cardinals endured a variety of frustrating moments that collected to swing tightly contested games out of their favor.
Did that heat-of-the-moment instinct by Hicks in the ninth put the Cardinals in an objectively bad spot? It did. Even with a runner on third and one out, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt probably puts Yelich aboard intentionally, leaving Hicks a chance at a Ryan Braun ground ball double play to end the game. But that unfortunate moment was really the result of a chain reaction that began two innings prior, when the Cardinals late-inning bullpen blueprint spiraled.
It all began when Alex Reyes walked Manny Pina in the seventh.
By this time, Cardinals starter Michael Wacha had rebounded from a first-inning solo homer by Yelich, his fourth in four games, to throw up zeros from inning two through six. Offensively, St. Louis hitters had made the kind of adjustments to Brewers starter Corbin Burnes that seemed improbable after three innings. That’s because, incredibly, in his first-ever MLB start, each of the first nine outs recorded by Burnes came via strikeout.
Through 12 batters, the only two lefties in the St. Louis lineup, Matt Carpenter and Kolten Wong, had combined to reach base three times. Every other batter to that point had struck out, allowing Burnes to tie a Brewers franchise record with Bob Gibson—”not that one,” the press box announcement at Miller Park was quick to point out in light of the Cardinals legend of the same name (the ‘other’ Bob Gibson pitched for Milwaukee from 1983-1986).
Given that horrendous start, it was an impressive to see Paul DeJong, Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt turn things around and connect for home runs against Burnes to put the Cardinals ahead 4-1 by the fifth inning.
“It speaks well,” Shildt said of the approach of his hitters maintained after Burnes burned them early. “They got better as the game went. Guy struck out nine for the first outs of the game. So it could have gone one of two places, and the guys chose to—which this team will do, and there’s no question about that—just bear down and stay in the competition and get better as the game goes. We always talk about that, and we clearly did that, it just didn’t work out.”
Though you’d often prefer to score more than four runs in a game, realistically, the offense did enough for things to work out just fine if the bullpen had delivered on the narrative that’s been envisioned since the announcement that Reyes would open the season as a relief-corps missile.
With Reyes joining recently-hired gun Andrew Miller and Mr. 105 Jordan Hicks, the Cardinals had their sights set on jumping feet-first into the ‘bullpenning’ craze. They’d have ample firepower to shorten games the way the Yankees can, the way the Royals did during their runs through the postseason a few years back. That was the vision espoused by the organization and drooled over by the fan base throughout the spring. But Sunday?
“Set it up beautifully,” Shildt said. “Just didn’t bring it home.”
So, about that walk to Pina.
Reyes started off the lead-off batter in the seventh inning with two called strikes to quickly get ahead 0-2. But after Pina fouled off the next three pitches, Reyes struggled with command. He bounced multiple pitches into the dirt in what ultimately became a 10-pitch walk for the Brewers backup catcher, who was batting for the first time this season. By letting Pina get away, it meant Yelich, due up fourth when the inning began, would get a chance to hit.
With Andrew Miller warming up for precisely that scenario, it meant burning him before the eighth, which ultimately led to burning Hicks before the ninth.
“Well, the 0-2—listen, we still had guy we wanted in the situations—the 0-2 walk to Pina didn’t help," Shildt said. "But I thought Alex was still sharp otherwise. We get Yelich up there with Miller, and we like our chances on that.”
But Miller walked the Brewer he was signed to face on four pitches, adding fuel to a fire that was already burning just fine on its own. That inning would see two runs come around to score on a Ryan Braun single and a Travis Shaw pop fly that dropped into shallow left field as a shifted Matt Carpenter was unable to locate the ball. Again, Yelich’s mere existence was causing problems for the Cardinals.
“You don’t want him to change the game right there,” Miller said of his walk to Yelich in the seventh. “Actually, the first pitch is kind of what I had in mind, I just didn’t execute the next two. Then behind, you don’t want to give in, so try to hit a corner. I think the big one that at-bat is I would have liked those breaking balls a little closer and hopefully he kinda goes after one.
“3-0, I want to get back in the count but I don’t want to risk… Obviously he’s a confident guy right now, I don’t want to just lay one in there. But yeah, you move on and try to make a pitch to (Ryan) Braun. I made a mistake, I had him set up to execute away and just threw it over the middle.”
Though Miller bounced back to record two outs in the eighth, the reliever schedule never fully recovered. When Hicks gave up that lead-off double to Gamel in the ninth, it created the pressurized situation that ended with him stabbing for a ball his fielder could have likely corralled.
“It’s just instinct, I guess,” Hicks said. “I went for the ball. I thought I was going to make the play. If I grabbed it, I was going to check him and see if he was going to third. If so, I was going to throw it there. If not, just get the out at first.”
No singular moment sunk the Cardinals Sunday. It was a combination of several that spilled coffee all over the team’s late-inning blueprints. It was an irritating way to end a losing series, but honestly, more than anything, Sunday’s loss was an example of how thin the margins are going to be within a stacked NL Central division this season.
Especially with Christian Yelich in the opposing dugout.
