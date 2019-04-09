ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Twenty-six years and 400 miles later, a Kansas classroom’s project has finally been found.
A few weeks ago, Ted Knop found a salsa jar with a note inside of it along the Mississippi River in Chester, Illinois.
When Knop read the letter, he discovered it was put in Lake Perry in Topeka, Kansas by a fifth grade class in 1993. Knop’s mother, Meg, said the school listed on the note, Maude Bishop Elementary School, was no longer there but she was able to track down one of the teacher’s listed on the note, Suzette Wedel.
The now-retired teacher said her geology class put the note in the lake thinking it would eventually get to the Gulf of Mexico.
