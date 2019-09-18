ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Qui Tran said the Nudo restaurant expansion to the Loop is like coming full circle.
With inspections being finalized, Tran is prepping to open for lunch on Friday.
"Besides being a great location, being back on Delmar is really special. I started on Delmar," said Tran, who's family restaurant, Mai Lee, began at Delmar and I-70 back in the 1980's.
Tran, along with business partner and chef Marie-Anne Velasco, opened Nudo House in Creve Coeur last year and it has been a huge success. The ramen and pho restaurant even landed on the cover of Food and Wine magazine.
Now they plan to open a second location in the East Loop in The Everly on the Loop building.
"They wanted something to anchor that housing project," said Tran.
Tran said they are already expanding their menu at the Creve Coeur location and diners can expect to see favorites at the new location along with new specials and an expanded liquor program, including fun sakes and slushies.
"What Joe (Edwards) is doing, what Guerilla is doing, there's so much around there," he said of the East Loop.
He said given the nearby music venues and feel of the Loop, they hope to have late night hours.
"We’re excited, for me it’s nostalgic. Thirty five years later and we’re back on Delmar.”
Nudo House was featured on News 4's Meet St. Louis with Alexis Zotos.
You can listen to the podcast on iOS and Android devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.