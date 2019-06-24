ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Fourteen years ago, a massive explosion and fire at gas plant rattled a neighborhood in Lafayette Square.
Many still remember it vividly.
The fire at the Prax-air plant sent large, exploding gas canisters shooting 800-feet into the air landing on cars and homes in surrounding neighborhoods near Chouteau Avenue.
No one was injured during the blaze but the plant was later relocated after the fire.
