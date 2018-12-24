ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More than two years after a Pevely man’s murder in north St. Louis, a suspect is in custody.
David Bewig Jr., 31, was found fatally shot in his car in the 5500 block of Etzel on Dec. 9, 2016.
Following his murder, Bewig’s family and CrimeStoppers said they would each offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
On Christmas Eve 2018, police said Darin Schmidt, 33, of Pevely, was charged with murder and armed criminal action in relation to Bewig’s death. His cash-only bond was set at $500,000.