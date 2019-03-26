HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – 19 years after her daughter was killed, a north St. Louis County mother still holds out hope that her murder will be solved.
Tuesday, Cara Davenport’s mother Sharon visited the site where Cara was killed in 2000, something she has done every March 26 since the murder. She placed balloons outside an apartment in her memory.
Cara, 18, was hanging out with friends when two men shot her in the back in 2000.
“The hardest part is knowing that her murder is unresolved. She didn’t deserve, no child deserves to die by someone else’s hands,” Sharon said.
Cara’s family is remembering her vibrancy and smile, saying she could light up a room.
Sharon is on a first name first name basis with detectives, calling constantly to keep the case on their minds.
“She had a name, she had a life, she had a future, she had a family and someone took that from her and took that from me,” said Sharon.
Cara would have been 37-years-old this year. Police say they have no updates on her case and are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-877-371-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.
