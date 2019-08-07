FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Friday marks five years since the death of Michael Brown after he was shot by a St. Louis County police officer.
It triggered weeks of unrest in the streets of Ferguson and beyond, but now half a decade since the shooting, the streets look different.
News 4 went to the community to find out what people are saying about the changes they've seen over the past five years.
While some say there have been improvements and progress, others say there is still more that needs to be done.
For example, Kaye Mershon has owned Clip Appeal since 1992. Across from her shop, a new Boys and Girls Club is under construction.
While she likes seeing the progress across the street, she says the area still has needs.
It would be nice to have a grocery store nearby, she said. Better transportation. Jobs.
“Ferguson is a community of people that's doing the best they can with the resources they have, so when you give them better resources, more resources, more input, more finances, we can see a positive change,” she said.
Ronald Mooney moved into Ferguson six years ago, and said he volunteers his time with non-profits.
While he says he'd like to bolster code enforcement, and see an increased police force, he's ready to leave the past behind.
“Move forward. Move forward St. Louis,” said Mooney. “Ferguson is already moving forward. Move forward, don't stay stuck. Keep it to the future.”
Some of the anniversary observances in past years have not been peaceful.
Longtime residents said they want voices to be heard, but they don't want destruction.
“I am encouraged,” Marshon said. “Been here almost 27 years, I haven't gone yet, so I'm encouraged. I like the community, It's home.”
