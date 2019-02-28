ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Eight years after the original Beffa’s closed their doors in downtown St. Louis, a fourth generation family member is looking to launch a concept of the restaurant.
Beffa’s originally opened as a saloon in 1898 and began serving sandwiches during Prohibition. The cafeteria moved to 2700 Olive Street in 1966 and then closed in 2011.
Prior to its closure, Beffa’s was the oldest family-operated restaurant in St. Louis.
Earlier this week, a Facebook page stated that Paul Beffa would be launching a new concept of the restaurant, named Beffa’s Bar and Restaurant, in July 2019. According to the Facebook page, the new Beffa's will be housed in the same location as the previous one, 2700 Olive Street.
No additional information about the new Beffa’s has been released.
