ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Police Officers Association voiced their condolences on Facebook Thursday for Officer Wendell Ishmon, who passed away due to illness Wednesday, April 3.
"A kind, brave and fearless Police Officer, who put his life on the line countless times for the safety of the citizens of St. Louis," the post said.
Officer Ishmon was with the SLMPD for 24 years. In 2013, he was selected by his peers as Officer of the Year.
Funeral arrangements for Officer Ishmon have not been made available.
