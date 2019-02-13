MACOMB, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Nick Trotter was born with no feet and without a left hand.
His parents say his disability has never stopped him from doing things he loves, including multiple sports.
But wrestling is his latest passion and he's already pinned multiple opponents in tournaments.
His parents say his determination and positivity is an inspiration.
