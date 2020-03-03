NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was injured following a shooting Monday evening in North County.
Just past 7:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was a passenger in a car traveling in the 2000 block of Chambers Road when another car pulled up and began firing several shots into the back of it. The teen was struck in his upper body, police said.
A 25-year-old woman, a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy were also inside the car during the shooting.
The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
The St. Louis County Police Department urges anyone with information to contact them 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.