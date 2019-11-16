NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were shot and later got into an accident on their way to hospital in North City Saturday night, police said.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Arlington and Prange at 7:30 p.m. Police said a 18-year-old man was shot in the head and a 24-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks.
The two were being driven to the hospital when the driver of the car got into an accident near the intersection of Kingshighway and Natural Bridge. A bystander drove by the accident scene and noticed someone had been shot before calling police.
Both shooting victims were taken to a hospital. The man was listed in critical but stable condition while the woman was listed in stable condition.
