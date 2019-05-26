ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 50-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in North St. Louis City, police said.
The female was shot in the stomach around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Taylor and Enright.
READ: At least 12 people shot, 2 killed in multiple shootings since Friday.
Police said she was found conscious and breathing.
No additional information was released.
