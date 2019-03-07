ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help locating a car after an armed robbery on the parking lot of Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon.
Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the store in the 1900 block of South Jefferson after a 70-year-old woman was reportedly approached by two men and robbed of her purse at gunpoint.
The suspects were seen arriving and leaving the scene in a white two-door sedan.
The woman was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
