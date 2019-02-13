ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Police are investigating after a 78-year-old woman was robbed in north St.Louis on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman said she just left the Salam Market in the 2900 block of North Vandeventer when a man approached her from behind with a weapon, demanding her property.
After she surrendered her items, the suspect fled the scene on a bike.
The woman was not injured, however she was transported to a hospital for a previous medical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
