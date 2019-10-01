ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 77-year-old woman was hit in the chest with a gun during a robbery overnight in South City.
The victim and a 49-year-old man were inside a vehicle in the 4400 block of Louisiana around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect approached and pointed a gun at them. The suspect reportedly demanded their property.
After getting money from the male victim, the suspect grabbed the woman’s purse. According to police, a struggle between the suspect and woman then began. During the struggle, the suspect hit the woman in the chest with the gun, causing her to lose her grip.
After taking the items, the suspect ran from the scene.
The woman was treated at the scene. The male victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
