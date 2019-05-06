ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 83-year-old woman was carjacked by two teens in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
According to police, the woman was in the 3900 block of Gustine when two men, described as being 17 years old, approached her shortly before 9:30 p.m. while she was getting items out of her parked 2017 Hyundai Sonata.
One of the suspects showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car keys, police said. After the victim complied, the suspects got into her vehicle and drove away.
The woman was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
