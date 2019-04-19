KMOvGeneric_investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- A 70-year-old woman was carjacked in south St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Officers said the woman parked her car in the 3900 block of Shenandoah and started walking across the street at 3 p.m. when a man approached her with a gun, demanding her keys. He then got into the woman's 2013 Toyota Corolla with another man and they drove from the area. 

The woman was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

