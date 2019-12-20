ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) – Troopers in Illinois pulled over a teen driver for hitting the triple digits!
A 16-year-old who only had his license for two months was reportedly going 111 mph in a 55 mph zone. Trooper said he lost control and nearly crashed.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, nearly 2,500 tickets have been given out for people going more than 100 mph so far this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.