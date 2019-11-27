WISCONSIN (CBS) -- An 87-year-old Wisconsin man knew how he wanted to spend his fleeting time on earth. In a heartwarming photo that has now gone viral, Norbert Schemm was pictured with his sons having a beer inside a hospital room a day before his death — a moment that resonated with many online.
His grandson, Adam Schemm, reflected on the picture he tweeted last Thursday that showed Norbert enjoying a bottle along with his wife, Joanne and sons, Bob, Tom and John.
"It was a really good family moment that I know meant a lot to everyone," Schemm told CBS News on Tuesday. "The look on everyone's face is something to cherish, they are all smiling including my grandfather."
My grandfather passed away today.— Adam Schemm (@AdamSchemm) November 21, 2019
Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons. pic.twitter.com/6FnCGtG9zW
Prior to the photo, Schemm's grandfather had been in the hospital for the week. Schemm explained, "things were getting worse" and eventually, his father texted everyone in a family chat that his grandfather was going to have a beer.
