ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash involving a semi-truck snarled traffic in both directions of the Poplar Street Bridge Monday morning.
Just before 6 a.m. Monday, the crash occurred in the construction area in the eastbound lanes on the bridge. About an hour later, all eastbound lanes of the bridge were closed to traffic.
Traffic was seen moving in the eastbound direction once again around 7:50 a.m.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw numerous ambulances and police vehicles.
News 4's Mark Griffin said crews on the scene said three kids and a woman were inside the semi-truck at the time of the crash. A 9-year-old who was sleeping in berth was most seriously injured.
The Illinois State Police Department said four people suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The crash is not expected to be cleared from the roadway until around 8:45 a.m.
