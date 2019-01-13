CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case of St. Louis has been called in to investigate after a body was found inside a car in north St. Louis Sunday evening.
Police responded to a home on Williams Blvd near Flora Avenue, just a few blocks from McCluer High School, at 12:30p.m. after someone spotted a man dead inside the garage. The man was later identified as 68-year-old Kenneth Alvern Linzie.
According to police, the garage was located behind the home. Linzie does not live at the home. His address is registered in the 5900 block of Hancock in Avenue in Berkeley.
Calverton Park Police Chief Jim Buchanan said he believes this is the first homicide ever in the small community.
"This would be, to the very best of my knowledge as the chief, the first homicide in the history of Calverton Park."
Investigators worked in cold weather and walking in snow, collecting evidence, which provided some extra help.
"The amount of snow we had was a benefit based on the tracks, non-tracks and those sort of things. So, investigators will be able to use that to determine who was here and who was not here and how many people would be involved with that."
