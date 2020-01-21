ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 19-year-old was shot in the head twice in north St. Louis late Monday night.
The woman was in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand when she was shot shortly after 11 p.m.
According to police, she was unresponsive while being taken to the hospital.
Authorities said the shooting was not being handled by homicide investigators as of early Tuesday morning.
