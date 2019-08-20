ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Pamela Krutsch says the smell of mold is taking over her home.
"It's a stench that'll just bring tears to your eyes," she said Tuesday.
She explained the smell has gradually gotten worse in her home at the Swiss Chalet Apartment Complex in South County.
"It's in the vents, it's something in the vents that could be causing this," she said.
Krutsch said she’s not the only tenant complaining.
"Some of these apartments really smell, mine smells bad but there are some that smell a lot worse," said Krutsch.
She took the matter to her apartment management and then St. Louis County.
The health department came out to inspect.
The 75-year old said she was shocked to learn she would have to spend money out of her own pocket if she wanted the county to test for the severity of the mold.
"I can't afford this right now," said Krutsch.
The county nor property owner will pay the $325 for mold testing.
News 4 found out, from the county, they have no specific ordinances addressing mold issues.
They say if mold issues do infringe on public health issues, then the county can consider taking steps to condemn a property.
Because the county has no set procedure for in-house testing, a third party is contracted to conduct the testing.
