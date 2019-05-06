ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials are looking for an endangered 1-year-old reported missing out of St. Francois County.
Castiel Janis was taken by his father, 27-year-old Mitchell P. Janis on April 8 after a domestic disturbance in Iron Mountain Lake, according to the sheriff's office.
Mitchell is wanted for questioning of parental kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.
Officials say Mitchell is known to frequent the Iron Mountain Lake, Park Hills and Potosi areas.
Three siblings of Castiel have been placed into protective custody with Missouri State Children's Division.
Anyone with any information on Castiel or Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department at 573-431-3131 or the Missouri State Children’s Division Investigator Brown at 800-392-3738.
