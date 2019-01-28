ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police have a 17-year-old in custody following a car theft, pursuit and crash in Belleville early Monday morning.
Police say the owner of a gold 2000 GMC Yukon was warming up the vehicle their vehicle on their driveway around 7 a.m. Monday when they observed one male in the driver’s seat and another outside the passenger’s side. The vehicle then pulled away and the one suspect who was not in the vehicle fled on foot.
The Belleville Police Department says they observed the vehicle traveling on Mascoutah Avenue. The vehicle then fled from police and headed westbound on Illinois Route 15.
Police say the vehicle exited at Illinois Route 157 and crossed over the highway and crashed, rolling over several times.
The suspect exited the car after the crash and fled the scene on foot, according to police.
Police were able to locate the suspect about a half a mile away on Route 15 near the Flying J truck stop in Alorton.
According to police, the suspect, 17, was not injured. He is being held in the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center.
