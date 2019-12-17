(CBS News) -- A 14-year-old boy considered a second suspect in the stabbing death of Tessa Majors bolted from a car in Harlem on the way to meet with police Monday night, a law enforcement source told CBS News' Pat Milton. A manhunt is now underway for the boy.
The teenager was being driven in by a family member for voluntary police questioning when he escaped from the car. Police searched for the boy for hours, but have yet to find him. The 14-year-old is the second suspect in Majors' death last Wednesday in Morningside Park, near Columbia University's campus.
A 13-year-old has already confessed to being part of a group who attempted to rob Majors in the park. The younger boy said he watched as his two friends choked and stabbed her to death.
[Read: A 13-year-old suspect told police he watched as friends slashed Barnard freshman, report says]
The 13-year-old was caught trespassing in a building on Thursday wearing clothes that matched the description of the suspect. He later confessed to being involved in the attack. Police arrested him for criminal trespass and during a search found he was carrying a knife.
He later confessed that he and two others murdered Majors, CBS New York reports. He is in custody and being held without bail.
Majors, 18, a freshman at Barnard College, was stabbed several times in Morningside Park, near West 116th Street, shortly before 7 p.m. local time last Wednesday. She staggered up a staircase onto the street where a school security guard found her and called 911.
First published on December 17, 2019 / 9:01 AM
