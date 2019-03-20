ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An 11-year-old was arrested Wednesday around noon for stealing his mother's car and fleeing from the St. Louis police.
Police say after receiving several calls relative to the 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driving erratically and almost hitting pedestrians, officers responded to the area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver fled at a high rate of speed and damaged several vehicles. The car was eventually stopped in the 3600 block of California Drive in South St. Louis.
The 11-year-old driver was transported to Cardinal Glennon Hospital before being taken into custody.
