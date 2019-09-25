SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A special graduation ceremony was held Wednesday for a woman who says one of her biggest regrets in life was not getting her high school diploma.
101-year-old Berlena French was given an honorary diploma from Vashon High School in North City. She was supposed to graduate in 1936, but dropped out when she was in 9th grade to help her mom care for her nine younger siblings.
“It’s good to get your diploma at any age," said French. “I graduated at 101.”
Her friends and family surprised her at the Beauvais Manor nursing home. The principal from Vashon High School also surprised her with her honorary diploma.
“She was excited to see her family come and celebrate after all these years finally getting an honorary diploma," said Vickie Cartwright, French's granddaughter.
French says her biggest advice for everyone is to never give up.
“Put it in your mind that I’m going to make it and you will make it but you gotta have it in your mind first that I’m going to make it," said French.
French says her other dream was to go to Paris, France. The hospice team is planning to throw her a Parisian-themed party at her nursing home.
