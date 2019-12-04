ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 65-year-old man who was pistol whipped outside a bank ATM has a message for criminals: You’re a coward.
It happened Tuesday morning at the Bank of America on Goodfellow and Riverview. Antwon Edwards stood up to the man who pointed a gun at him while he was at the ATM.
And Edwards said he would do it all again.
Edwards said he and others were waiting in line that morning when another car cut them off.
“I said, ‘Young man, you see all these cars behind you?’ [He said] ‘(obscenity) these cars and you old so and so. This is what I got for you,’” Edwards recalled.
Edwards said that’s when the guy held up a gun.
“He had a gun, a long gun, long as my arm. I said ‘You going to shoot me? You’re on camera. You’re a coward,’” Edwards said.
Both men were standing outside of their cars, Edwards said that’s when the guy with the gun hit him in the face. Edwards said he had only one thing on his mind, and it wasn’t fear.
“I’m going to take this gun and whoop his behind,” Edwards said.
But the guy got back into his car. However, before he left, he put the car in reverse.
“Security guard said watch yourself, and he clipped me right in my leg,” Edwards said.
The driver eventually took off, but Edwards said he’s frustrated with gun violence and the lack of respect.
“It’s a disrespect. The children, these kids, he was about 25, maybe 27, they think they can take over, do what they want,” Edwards said.
The good news is this whole incident was likely caught on camera by the bank’s surveillance. We reached out to police but they have not released any surveillance video and said they are still working on their report.
