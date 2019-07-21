(KMOV.com) -- Police found a 26-year-old dead near the alley of a home in the Penrose neighborhood in north St. Louis City.
Norobert Cashaw, 26, of the 100 block of Young Drive, was found shot to death shortly before 3 p.m. in an alley near the back of a home in the 4800 block of Kossuth.
Police have not released any descriptions about any suspect(s).
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Louis Metropolitian Police Department's Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.
