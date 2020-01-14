ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police said a four-year-old girl arrived at a hospital Tuesday night with a gunshot wound to her back.
Police were told the shooting happened at Natural Bridge and Goodfellow just after 6:15 p.m.
The girl is in stable condition.
Police haven't been able to find the scene where the shooting happened yet.
No other information has been released.
