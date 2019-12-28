ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenager was shot Friday afternoon while trying to run away from another armed teen in a car in south St. Louis City.
Police said two teens, aged 14 and 16, were walking in the 200 block of Eichelberger when another teen approached them in a Sedan and pointed a gun at them.
The two victims started running away when the suspect fired shots and hit the 16-year-old in the buttocks. This happened in the Carondelet neighborhood.
Police said the 14-year-old victim wasn't injured.
The suspect is described as a 15 or 16-year-old male, 5'06"-5'07" and weighing about 140 pounds. Police said he has a low hair cut.
No other information was released.
