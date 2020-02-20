FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad was activated after an 18-year-old was killed in Fairview Heights Wednesday.
The man was found fatally shot inside a garage on Lakeland Hills Drive around 8:40 p.m., according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 977-1912.
