ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teen was shot in the leg south of downtown St. Louis overnight.
The 13-year-old was shot shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday near Tucker and Park.
A News 4 photographer was at the scene when the boy was being placed into an ambulance. He was conscious and breathing at the time but further details regarding his condition have not been released.
