ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman arrived at a hospital after getting shot several times Saturday evening in south St. Louis City.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 19-year-old woman showed up at a hospital with several gunshots to the arms and legs around 6:30 p.m.
The woman told officers she was sitting in her car in the 2900 block of California when she heard people arguing nearby. She then heard gunshots and was hit. This is in the Benton Park West neighborhood.
No other information was released.
