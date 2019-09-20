ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the back of the head in south St. Louis City Thursday night.
Police said 19-year-old Labaron Jackson was found shot in the head around 8:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane near Chouteau and Tucker in the Near Southside neighborhood.
Jackson was pronounced dead and homicide detectives were called to investigate.
Just earlier in the day, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced his plan to tackle violence in St. Louis as more than a dozen children have been killed as a result of the city's gun violence.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
