ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis.
The shooting happened before midnight Monday in the 300 block of Walsh, which is just north of Interstate 55 and Virginia.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said his officers were called to an apartment complex to investigate an unrelated disturbance. The officers then reportedly heard a muffled gunshot and a loud commotion from inside one of the apartments. The suspect then allegedly came out of the apartment with two guns.
Police told News 4 a 40-year-old officer ordered the man to "stop" but the suspect ignored the command and pointed the weapons in his direction, at which time the 13-year veteran of the force shot and killed the suspect.
Police said they found another man, described as being 52 years old, inside the apartment the suspect came from with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
“A subject is shot on the inside,” Chief Hayden said. “He explained that while him and a friend were in there having a social evening, the friend decided to pull a pistol on his friend and to rob him, and he wanted his pistol from him. During that struggle over a pistol, the subject actually shoots his acquaintance and runs out.”
According to police, the suspect and victim were drinking prior to the shooting.
Two guns were recovered at the scene, police said.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The deceased suspect's name has not been released but police said he was 18 years old.
The Force Investigative Unit is handling the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
