ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A male victim was transported to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in North City Saturday early afternoon.
Police said a shooting took place at Natural Bridge and North Garrison Avenue in north St. Louis City Saturday around 1:30 p.m.
A 40-year-old male was shot in the right leg. Police said he was conscious but provided no information on the circumstances of the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.