2 teens injured after being shot on Christmas in north St. Louis

 Detectives are investigating after two teens were shot on Christmas in North City. 

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating after a 18-year-old is in critical condition following a double shooting in North City on Christmas. 

Around noon, two 18-year-old men were shot in the 4500 block of Alice near West Florissant. Police said one of the men was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

The other victim, who was shot in the right foot, was also taken to hospital.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. 

No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing. 

