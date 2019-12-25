NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating after a 18-year-old is in critical condition following a double shooting in North City on Christmas.
Around noon, two 18-year-old men were found shot inside a crashed black car in the 4500 block of Alice near West Florissant. The car had struck a brown SUV nearby.
Police said one of the men was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The other victim, who was shot in the right foot, was also taken to hospital.
"We understand they were being chased by another car," St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden said. "We have multiple shell casings out here indicate assault rifle had been fired right now. Still piecing together what was the root cause of all of this."
Police said another person may have been following the two victims' car and then fired shots at them.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
