NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A 20-year-old man is recovering after being shot late Tuesday night in north St. Louis.
According to police, a 20-year-old man was sitting inside a car with a group of teens, between the ages 17 to 19, at the Caldwell's Liquor Store on North Grand around 10 p.m. when shots rang out.
A person inside a nearby silver sedan reportedly began firing shots at them.
The victims drove to the 3000 block of Lee where they call police. When officers arrived they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The 20-year-old was transported to an area hosptial for his injuries.
No additonal information has been released. Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
