ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 5-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car in midtown St. Louis Thursday night, police said.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Grand and Lindell around 10:00 p.m.
The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police later said the boy was listed as stable.
Editor's note: Police originally told News 4 the child shot was a boy, but early Friday morning revised their account to girl.
