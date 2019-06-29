NORTH ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- An 18-year-old was taken to a hospital after getting shot Saturday afternoon in North City, police said.
Police said the male victim was shot in the 1400 block of Rowan in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Police said he suffered gunshot wounds to his neck, left arm and left shoulder near the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
