ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 14-year-old was found shot in the head after allegedly robbing a 70-year-old of his vehicle in north St. Louis.
The 70-year-old victim told police he was getting out of his Toyota Corolla in the 4500 block of Lexington when two suspects, described as the teen and an unknown man, took his car from him at gunpoint.
Thirty minutes after the suspects left in the victim’s vehicle, police received a call about a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head in the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the stolen vehicle near the injured boy.
Police said the carjacking victim identified the wounded teenager as one of the people who stole his vehicle.
The injured juvenile was transported to the hospital. He was listed in stable condition, police said.
The case will be remanded to the Juvenile Courts.
No information regarding the male suspect has been released.
